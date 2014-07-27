Lookouts bullpen stumbles, Stars win 8-4

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WRCB) -- With a 4-1 lead going into the 7th inning, the Huntsville Stars blistered the Lookouts relief pitching corps en route to an 8-4 victory before 688 people at Joe W. Davis Stadium Sunday.

The Lookouts fall to a 39-66 mark in the Southern League.

Game 3 of the 5 game series resumes tomorrow night in Huntsville.