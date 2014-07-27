Gordon cruises to 5th Brickyard win Posted: Sunday, July 27, 2014 8:30 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2014 8:31 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - With a fifth Brickyard 400 victory on the line, Jeff Gordon looked like the driver he was 20 years ago.



Gordon nailed the final restart of the race to pass Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne with 17 laps remaining in Sunday's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was no given because restarts have been Gordon's Achilles heel for several years.



But he slid past Kahne and easily pulled away for a NASCAR-record five wins at historic Indy. This victory comes on the 20th anniversary of Gordon's win in the inaugural Brickyard 400, and on "Jeff Gordon Day" as declared by the Mayor of Indianapolis.



The win moves Gordon into a tie with Michael Schumacher, whose five Formula One victories at Indy had been the gold standard.





