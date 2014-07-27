Titans' Levitre recovers from appendix surgery Posted: Sunday, July 27, 2014 8:27 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2014 8:34 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Titans guard Andy Levitre says he hopes to start exercising Monday on a bicycle, with running a couple days away, as he recovers from appendix surgery.



Levitre had surgery Thursday, the day before Tennessee reported to training camp.



He says he thought he was having a stomach cramp Tuesday night that only got worse as he tried to work out Wednesday at team headquarters preparing for training camp. Levitre was sent for tests and had just gotten home when doctors told him to return to the hospital that night.



Coach Ken Whisenhunt has joked Levitre had the worst excuse he'd ever heard of to escape the conditioning test.





