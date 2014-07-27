Braves slug Padres 8-3 Posted: Sunday, July 27, 2014 8:22 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2014 8:28 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Chris Johnson and Ryan Doumit each drove in two runs during Atlanta's six-run third inning and the Braves beat Eric Stults the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Sunday.



The Braves trailed 1-0 before roughing up Stults (3-13).



Back-to-back doubles by Gerald Laird and Andrelton Simmons started the inning. Tommy La Stella hit an RBI single that skipped between Stults' legs, Johnson had a two-run double before Doumit followed with a two-run single.



Yangervis Solarte led off the third with his first homer since his trade from the Yankees on Tuesday. Mike Minor (4-6) didn't allow another run until Rene Rivera's eighth homer with two outs in the sixth.



A few thousand fans arrived early to watch the Hall of Fame ceremonies on the Turner Field video board. Among the inductees were former Braves managers Bobby Cox and Joe Torre and pitchers Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux.





