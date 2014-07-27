UPDATE: Victim ID'ed in deadly stabbing in Chattanooga

A little before 3 o'clock Sunday morning police responded to 2525 6th Avenue Court where officers found the man suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

Chattanooga Police have identified the 23-year-old man who died as a result of stabbing as Jeffery Jackson.Chattanooga Police say a 23-year-old man has died as a result of injuries received in a stabbing.The man was transported to the hospital where he passed away.Chattanooga Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call (423) 698-2525.A person is recovering after Chattanooga police say they were stabbed.It happened in the 2500 block of 6th Avenue Court just after 2:30 Sunday morning, that's near East 25th Street.Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, but would not release any more information to investigators.