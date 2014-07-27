Cleveland animal shelter needs more funding Posted: Sunday, July 27, 2014 4:09 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, July 27, 2014 5:07 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

No animals are being accepted at the Bradley County Animal Shelter after lack of funds and help has forced the group to turn some away.



The group was awarded the job back in the Spring after their proposal was accepted by the county.



But the director of the SPCA Shelter tells Channel 3 the deal was a bad one and it needs to be re-done.



It's a full house at the Bradley County Animal Shelter and they say there are no vacancies right now.



The shelter has been turning away animals to keep themselves from drowning.



"With two employees it's virtually impossible to give the proper care to the animals that is needed with 111 animals here," said Bobbie Anderson, SPCA Director.



"Can you imagine the amount of animals we would have right now if I didn't put a stop to it when I did?" said Anderson.



The refusal to intake more animals is a breach in contract with the county according to shelter director Bobbie Anderson..



A contract she says should have never been signed because of the unrealistic budget.



Anderson was brought in after the deal was struck between the shelter and the county.



She's says according to the agreement the county would pay $80,000 a year and the SPCA would fund-raise $20,000 a month, making their yearly budget $320,000 a year, an amount Anderson says is more reasonable.



"Unfortunately $20,000 in fundraising is also impossible and no fundraising was done," said Anderson.



She says this deal has left them struggling to pay vet bills and unable to hire the employees they desperately need to run the shelter.



And they want to re-negotiate with the county pronto.



"It's really sad. I feel like the community has been deceived. I feel like the animals are not getting as well taken care of as we would like to take care of them. On the other hand we like to follow the rules. We don't want to break the contract. But I am the voice for these animals and I will break the contract if it's to better take care of the animals," said Anderson.



Anderson says she and her co-worker often stay into the early hours of the morning just to keep up with the large number of animals.



A board meeting has been called for Monday at 5:30 in the commission room to discuss the situation.