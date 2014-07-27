Cleveland couple celebrates 71 years of marriage - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland couple celebrates 71 years of marriage

Posted: Updated:
Ruth and James Meeks Ruth and James Meeks
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) - James and Ruth Meeks said " I do" in Murray County in 1943 when they were both young teenagers. 

Ruth was only 14-years-old and James was just 17-years-old. 

On Saturday, the Meek's celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary with some cake and pizza with their whole family from Cleveland and Florida. 

They reminisced back, sharing photos, stories and what initially sparked their interested in each other.

They both told Channel 3 what really kept their marriage together after all these years was their true love for each other, seeing their grandchildren and great grandchildren on a regular basis and overcoming differences before the night is over.

Ruth said, "never go to bed when you are mad at each other."

James said "sometimes you have to let things go in one ear and out the other. Look at her and say, "whatever darling." 

The Meek's have 3 children together and 11 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.