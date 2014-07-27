Cleveland man drowns in Polk Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland man drowns in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A 57-year- old Cleveland man drowned near Max Point in Polk County Saturday evening. 

Polk County Fire Chief Steve Lofty tells Channel 3 the man told a camper he was going swimming near the Max Point area around 7 p.m. 

When the Cleveland man made it across and did not make it back, the camper tried to rescue him, but couldn't. 

That's when he called 911 and emergency crews arrived and were able to recover the man's body. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chief Lofty tells Channel 3 the man's name will be released when all of his family is notified.
