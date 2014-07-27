Trial in salmonella outbreak to start in Georgia

By KATE BRUMBACKAssociated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Three people accused of scheming to manufacture and ship salmonella-tainted peanuts that killed nine people and sickened more than 700 are set to go to trial this week in Georgia.

The salmonella outbreak linked to peanuts processed by Peanut Corporation of America led to one of the largest food recalls in history. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 714 people in 46 states were infected between September 2008 and March 2009.

A federal indictment was unsealed in February 2013. Peanut Corp. owner Stewart Parnell, his food broker brother and Georgia plant quality assurance manager Mary Wilkerson face a variety of charges.

Georgia plant manager Samuel Lightsey was also charged and pleaded guilty in May to seven counts.

