Man threatens to blow up airport runway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Davidson County man has been arrested for threatening to blow up a runway at the Nashville International Airport.

Zachary L. Smith, 25, was charged with filing a false report and tampering with evidence.

According to an affidavit, Smith called 911 Saturday morning and made the threat, which prompted airport security to conduct a widespread search for suspicious objects or activity.

Investigators traced and recovered Smith's phone at his home in Antioch, a community in southeastern Davidson County.

Smith denied making any phone threats, but investigators recovered deleted 911 calls from his phone. Authorities say he also made multiple calls to the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Smith was being held Sunday in the Davidson County Jail on $35,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for Smith.

