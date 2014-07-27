Man threatens to blow up airport runway - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man threatens to blow up airport runway

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Davidson County man has been arrested for threatening to blow up a runway at the Nashville International Airport.

Zachary L. Smith, 25, was charged with filing a false report and tampering with evidence.

According to an affidavit, Smith called 911 Saturday morning and made the threat, which prompted airport security to conduct a widespread search for suspicious objects or activity.

Investigators traced and recovered Smith's phone at his home in Antioch, a community in southeastern Davidson County.

Smith denied making any phone threats, but investigators recovered deleted 911 calls from his phone. Authorities say he also made multiple calls to the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Smith was being held Sunday in the Davidson County Jail on $35,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for Smith.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.