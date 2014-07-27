Major remake would link Miller Park, Plaza and Patten Parkway

The divide between Miller Plaza, the red-brick courtyard and attached pavilion in the core of Chattanooga's city center, and Miller Park is five lanes of traffic on M.L. King Boulevard.But for some it might as well be worlds apart.Men in suits, attorneys, judges and businesswomen cut through Miller Plaza's bricked sidewalks on their way to meetings, eat lunch in the courtyard or relax in the adjacent restaurants. In the park south of the boulevard, many homeless people or those sheltered at the nearby high-rise Patten Towers sit on the edges of concrete planters and congregate for hot lunches or dinners provided by charities during certain days of the week.Yet city planners and officials are eyeing this roughly three-acre plot as a launching point for a plan to transform the city center by getting rid of the physical barriers that divide the plaza and the park.

