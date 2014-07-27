Patients, doctors seek remedy for confusion over BCBS of TN's Network E

Over the last seven months, shoppers in the new health insurance marketplace have become patients, using their new plans for the first time.Roughly 52,800 Tennesseans looking at some of cheapest plans in the country chose a brand-new BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee network, dubbed “E.”For many, the transition from shopper to Network E patient has been satisfying. They have access to quality doctors, many for the first time, at a good price.Others, though, are reckoning — sometimes painfully — with the fact that Network E coverage is cheaper for a reason: There is a much narrower field of doctors to choose from. And it may not include the doctor they want.

