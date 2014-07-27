GA police start enforcing 'slowpoke' driving law

ATLANTA (AP) - Drivers going too slow on Georgia's roadways are starting to get warnings as police enforce a new law.

The Athens Banner-Herald (http://bit.ly/1ot0USH ) reports that officers with the Georgia State Patrol were recently pulling over drivers on the Athens Perimeter who were not moving fast enough.

A new law that went into effect July 1 requires slow drivers to make way for faster-moving vehicles.

State Patrol Cpl. Tracy Webb said the drivers pulled over Thursday received warnings for impeding traffic in the passing lane. He said none of the drivers said they were aware of the new law.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

