Dyer Wins Kayak Bass Tournament on Chickamauga Lake

The Top 4 cash winners from the Ware Branch tournament. From left: Nik Brown, Seth Lassitter, Cord Dyer, and Colby Cluck.

CHATTANOOGA

(WRCB) - The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers held their tenth tournament of the season Saturday out of Ware Branch boat ramp on Chickamauga Lake.





The water couldn't have been calmer and the weather couldn't have been better

for the anglers that showed up to compete for cash and prizes in this very new bass tournament concept in our area

.







At the end of the day

Cord Dyer

took the win in the 18 boat field kayak bass tournament with a three-fish limit measuring 51.50 inches. For first place he received

$200 and a trip compliments of Caney Fork Outdoors.







Dyer said,”

I caught my limit within the first hour of the tournament using a combination of topwater baits and PowerTeam Lures soft plastics.”





Finishing in second place was

Seth Lassitter

with three fish measuring 45.50 inches. Seth received

$90 and $25 in Dixie Jig Works certificates

for his second place finish.







Lassitter also

won the Big Bass of the tournament award and

$85 and a PowerTeam Lures custom kit

with a largemouth bass measuring 18.50 inches.





Colby Cluck, first time fishing the CBY, got third with 29.00" in two fish and won $50 plus a Voodoo Baits pack. Rounding out the Top 5 were Nik Brown with 15.50" and Max DeRussy with 14.75.