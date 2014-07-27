Dyer Wins Kayak Bass Tournament on Chickamauga Lake - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dyer Wins Kayak Bass Tournament on Chickamauga Lake

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
The Top 4 cash winners from the Ware Branch tournament. From left: Nik Brown, Seth Lassitter, Cord Dyer, and Colby Cluck. The Top 4 cash winners from the Ware Branch tournament. From left: Nik Brown, Seth Lassitter, Cord Dyer, and Colby Cluck.
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers held their tenth tournament of the season Saturday out of Ware Branch boat ramp on Chickamauga Lake.

The water couldn't have been calmer and the weather couldn't have been better for the anglers that showed up to compete for cash and prizes in this very new bass tournament concept in our area

At the end of the day Cord Dyer took the win in the 18 boat field kayak bass tournament with a three-fish limit measuring 51.50 inches. For first place he received $200 and a trip compliments of Caney Fork Outdoors.

Dyer said,” I caught my limit within the first hour of the tournament using a combination of topwater baits and PowerTeam Lures soft plastics.”

Finishing in second place was Seth Lassitter with three fish measuring 45.50 inches. Seth received $90 and $25 in Dixie Jig Works certificates for his second place finish.

Lassitter also won the Big Bass of the tournament award and $85 and a PowerTeam Lures custom kit with a largemouth bass measuring 18.50 inches. 

Colby Cluck, first time fishing the CBY, got third with 29.00" in two fish and won $50 plus a Voodoo Baits pack. Rounding out the Top 5 were Nik Brown with 15.50" and Max DeRussy with 14.75.
In these kayak tournaments the winner is based on total length of a 3 bass limit, which are measured and photographed when caught, and then released.

Events like these would not be possible without our club's sponsors," C.B.Y. President Corey Stansifer  says, "I would like to thank Chad Hoover with Hook1, Darrell Klein and Caney Fork Outdoors, Rob Bartlett and Dixie Jig Works, Jimmy Densmore and Fish Life Brand, and Justin Smith with Voodoo Baits for their help and support."

If you think you might like to try some of this low cost, super fun bass angling contact Corey Stansifer at 423-385-5703 or at cstansif@gmail.com  or visit www.facebook.com/chattanoogabassyakkers for more info.

The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers next tournament will be on Chickamauga out of Possum Creek on August 2nd  2014.

