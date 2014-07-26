Lookouts power past Stars 10-6

HUNTSVILLE,AL (WRCB)- The Chattanooga Lookouts jumped on the Southern League's best in the Huntsville Stars Saturday, beating the home team 10-6.



Chattanooga exploded with a 5 run first inning, and scored at least one run in each of the four first innings to cruise to the win.



The Lookouts have four more road games in Huntsville before returning home later next week for Birmingham.

