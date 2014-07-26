Teheran, Kimbrel pace Braves to 5-3 win over San Diego Posted: Saturday, July 26, 2014 10:56 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, July 26, 2014 11:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SPORTS - Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA (AP) - Freddie Freeman had three hits and an RBI, Julio Teheran earned his 10th win and the Atlanta Braves took advantage of Ordisamer Despaigne's control problems to beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Saturday night.



Tommy La Stella also had three hits and Chris Johnson drove in two runs as the Braves moved to within 1 1/2 games of NL East-leading Washington, which lost 1-0 to Cincinnati.



Teheran (10-6) allowed three runs on nine hits and no walks in six innings. He had five strikeouts while becoming the first Braves pitcher to reach 10 wins.



Despaigne (2-2) walked five batters and also was wild on a crucial throw to third base for an error in Atlanta's four-run fourth inning. The right-hander from Cuba lasted only 3 2-3 innings and allowed five runs, two earned, on six hits.





