Record soccer crowd sees CFC earn spot in national title game

A record crowd for soccer turned out Saturday night at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium and the hometown team didn't disappoint the 8,878 fans in the stands. Chattanooga FC beat Western division champs Sacramento 4-1.The win propels CFC to the NPSL title match next weekend. CFC will face either Lansing United of Michigan or the unbeaten New York Red Bulls u23. That semifinal game will be played Sunday in New Jersey.Sacramento drew first blood 13 minutes into the match, with Jason Jones footing a 30+ yard kick, sneaking it past CFC goalkeeper Greg Hartley.Chattanooga responded with the equalizer a few minutes later, and halfway through the first half, CFC's Zecca put the ball past Gold's goaltender John Connolly.CFC would net two more goals in the second half for insurance. If Lansing beats New York Red Bulls u23 on Sunday, Chattanooga would host the title match based on seeding.CFC head coach Bill Elliot missed the first half due to a work commitment.

“I was flying in a two-seat Cessna to get here. I was being texted and found out we were down 1-0,” Elliot told NPSL.info. “But I’m happy that the coaching staff was able to step up.”

“I am really proud of my team,” Sacramento Gold head coach Ruben Mora said of his squad. “We’re disappointed in the way things developed in the game, but Chattanooga is a good team.”

The record crowd Saturday night at Finley Stadium was larger than some home UTC Mocs football games in the 2013 season. The Mocs averaged 9,922 fans per home game, which was well above their average attendance in previous years.

“Its amazing to be in this stadium with almost 9,000 fans,” Elliot told the NPSL after the game. “We would like to be playing here in Finley next week, we hope that works out.”



NPSL league commissioner Michael Hitchcock was in Chattanooga on Saturday night to see the largest NPSL crowd of the season.



"Everyone around the country is noticing what is happening here," Hitchcock told the crowd at halftime.



"This city is building something special."



Chattanooga FC plans to bid to host the national championship game on Saturday, August 2 at Finley Stadium. That decision could come as early as Monday.



