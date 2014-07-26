Record soccer crowd sees CFC earn spot in national title game - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Record soccer crowd sees CFC earn spot in national title game

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A record crowd for soccer turned out Saturday night at Chattanooga's Finley Stadium and the hometown team didn't disappoint the 8,878 fans in the stands. Chattanooga FC beat Western division champs Sacramento 4-1.

The win propels CFC to the NPSL title match next weekend. CFC will face either Lansing United of Michigan or the unbeaten New York Red Bulls u23. That semifinal game will be played Sunday in New Jersey.

Sacramento drew first blood 13 minutes into the match, with Jason Jones footing a 30+ yard kick, sneaking it past CFC goalkeeper Greg Hartley.

Chattanooga responded with the equalizer a few minutes later, and halfway through the first half, CFC's Zecca put the ball past Gold's goaltender John Connolly.

CFC would net two more goals in the second half for insurance. If Lansing beats New York Red Bulls u23 on Sunday, Chattanooga would host the title match based on seeding.

CFC head coach Bill Elliot missed the first half due to a work commitment.

“I was flying in a two-seat Cessna to get here. I was being texted and found out we were down 1-0,” Elliot told NPSL.info. “But I’m happy that the coaching staff was able to step up.”

“I am really proud of my team,” Sacramento Gold head coach Ruben Mora said of his squad. “We’re disappointed in the way things developed in the game, but Chattanooga is a good team.”

The record crowd Saturday night at Finley Stadium was larger than some home UTC Mocs football games in the 2013 season. The Mocs averaged 9,922 fans per home game, which was well above their average attendance in previous years.

“Its amazing to be in this stadium with almost 9,000 fans,” Elliot told the NPSL after the game. “We would like to be playing here in Finley next week, we hope that works out.” 

NPSL league commissioner Michael Hitchcock was in Chattanooga on Saturday night to see the largest NPSL crowd of the season. 

"Everyone around the country is noticing what is happening here," Hitchcock told the crowd at halftime.

"This city is building something special."

Chattanooga FC plans to bid to host the national championship game on Saturday, August 2 at Finley Stadium. That decision could come as early as Monday.

Were you at the game? Do you have pictures on your phone? Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com and they will show right here in the PIX Gallery.

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.