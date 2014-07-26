Dawg busted for DUI, speeding - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dawg busted for DUI, speeding

Posted: Updated:
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia freshman outside linebacker Davin Bellamy has been arrested by Athens-Clarke County police on charges of driving under the influence and speeding.
   
The 19-year-old Bellamy was arrested early Saturday morning and was released on bonds totaling $2,000 about an hour later. No further details on the arrest were immediately available.
   
Bellamy's arrest comes only three days after Georgia announced that sophomore defensive lineman Jonathan Taylor was dismissed from the team following his arrest on aggravated assault and family violence charges.
   
Bellamy, from Chamblee, was held out in 2013 as a redshirt.
   
Georgia has not issued a statement on Bellamy's arrest or status as the team prepares to open preseason practice.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.