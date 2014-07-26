Dawg busted for DUI, speeding Posted: Saturday, July 26, 2014 7:20 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, July 26, 2014 7:30 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia freshman outside linebacker Davin Bellamy has been arrested by Athens-Clarke County police on charges of driving under the influence and speeding.



The 19-year-old Bellamy was arrested early Saturday morning and was released on bonds totaling $2,000 about an hour later. No further details on the arrest were immediately available.



Bellamy's arrest comes only three days after Georgia announced that sophomore defensive lineman Jonathan Taylor was dismissed from the team following his arrest on aggravated assault and family violence charges.



Bellamy, from Chamblee, was held out in 2013 as a redshirt.



Georgia has not issued a statement on Bellamy's arrest or status as the team prepares to open preseason practice.





