Ty Dillon wins Nationwide race at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Ty Dillon pulled away from Kyle Busch down the stretch Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to win for the first time in the Nationwide Series.Dillon passed Busch off the final restart with 25 laps and held on for his first victory in 31 career starts in NASCAR's second-tier series.Busch made a hard charge in the final three laps but failed in a bid to win at the Brickyard for the second straight year. Matt Kenseth was third, followed by Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano.Dillon won with grandfather and team owner Richard Childress and brother Austin Dillon rooting him on for the win."We get to kiss the bricks, baby!" he radioed as he crossed the finish line. Dillon parked his car on the famed yard of bricks and raised his arms toward the sky in triumph.

Tuesday at Ringgold's Boyd Speedway, both Ty and brother Austin will be available for a meet and greet with fans.

Gates open at 4pm, the autograph session is set to begin at 6:45pm.

