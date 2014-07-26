UPDATE: Crash blocks I-24 Eastbound lanes in Coffee County

Update: All lanes of I-24 Eastbound are back open. Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Ford Excursion SUV blew a tire, causing the vehicle to crash. An adult and six children were in the vehicle. The driver and at least two children had to be airlifted from the scene. Their conditions are unknown at this time.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working an accident on Interstate 24 near mile marker 125 in Coffee County. The left Eastbound lane is closed while troopers work to clear the scene.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. Central time. The Westbound lanes are not affected. All lanes are expected to be reopened by 7:45 p.m. Central time.

