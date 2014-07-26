Haslam sends letter to president about immigrant children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - In a letter to President Barack Obama, Gov. Bill Haslam says his administration should have been informed about the placement of 760 unaccompanied immigrant children in Tennessee.

According to The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1k0QmKt ), Haslam says in the letter released Friday that the Department of Health and Human Services did not directly tell Tennessee officials that unaccompanied minors had been released into the custody of sponsors living in the state.

Instead, state officials learned of the minors through a posting on the department's website. Haslam said that practice was "unacceptable."

Unaccompanied children have been fleeing violence in Central America and crossing into the U.S. because they believe they will be allowed to stay.

Children are placed in government shelters and then released to sponsors while they go through deportation proceedings.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.