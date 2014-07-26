Fee or free?: CHA, nonprofits have competing visions for James A. Henry building

Art classes, mental health counseling, a clothing bank and job training could be provided in one location for low-income people on the Westside if the Chattanooga Housing Authority allows service providers to use its James A. Henry building rent free.CHA hopes to lease the former elementary school on Grove Street and turn a profit, but says it will consider all proposals."If there is any entity that wants to put in a lease for the building, we will entertain that request," said Betsy McCright, CHA's executive director. "Even if they want it at no charge, they need to put it in writing."Naveed Minhas, CHA vice president of development, said the lease price is $4.50 per square foot. About 32,700 square feet are available. The building includes several classrooms, a full gymnasium, operational kitchen, an outside recreation area and playground.Read more from our partners at the



