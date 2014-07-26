Lookouts Walk-Off With a Win, 8-7

Chris O’Brien’s only hit of the game was the one that mattered the most, giving the Chattanooga Lookouts (12-21) the walk-off win on his RBI single against the Montgomery Biscuits (19-16) before a raucous sell-out crowd of 6,378.

The first inning came and went innocuously, but the second showed the first offensive outburst of the night as the Biscuits staked themselves to a three-run lead in the top of the inning. When the bottom of the second rolled around, O’Brien worked his way to a two-out walk and extended the inning. Angel Sanchez made the most of his opportunity by smoking a liner into the gap as both men flew around the bases with O’Brien scoring and Sanchez making it all the way around to third.

The game became more even more exciting for the home team in the third inning when Noel Cuevas singled and a Scott Schebler walk moved him to second base. Daniel Mayora was next up to bat and got a single of his own up the middle to load the bases. A sacrifice fly by Bobby Coyle brought the score to within one and the Lookouts got a RBI single by O’Koyea Dickson to knot the game up.

The tie ballgame didn't last long though, as the Biscuits nibbled here and there to manufacture four more runs in the next three innings. Jeremy Hazelbaker led off the seventh inning by taking a free pass to first base and Cuevas answered the call by hitting a resounding double to give Hazelbaker a chance to slide into home just ahead of the throw.

The Lookouts' offense continued to click in the bottom of the eighth inning. Bobby Coyle began the inning with a single up the middle and Dickson was more than happy to get his second RBI on the night on a double. Sanchez then brought him around on a single of his own. The blow that tied the game at seven apiece was Hazelbaker’s double into the left field gap.

Both teams weren’t able to score any more in the eighth and after a shutdown inning in the top of the ninth, the Lookouts came ready to win in the final frame. With Coyle standing on second base, O’Brien smashed a hit into the right field corner to walk-off with a win.

The Lookouts will make the short trek to Huntsville to play against the Stars for five games starting tomorrow night. RHP Andres Santiago (2-6, 4.79) is scheduled to get the start against RHP Drew Gagnon (7-4, 3.20) at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Lookouts' next home game will be on Thursday, July 31 against the Birmingham Barons. Game time is scheduled for 7:15 pm.