Husband and wife involved in motorcycle accident on I-75 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Husband and wife involved in motorcycle accident on I-75

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CLEVELAND, TN (Times Free Press) -

A husband and wife have been taken to the hospital after their motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier on I-75 in Cleveland, Tenn.

It happened around 6 a.m. today, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.

The motorcycle was driven by 48-year-old Dale Dockery of Knoxville, and struck the barrier at the exit 20 off-ramp. They were headed southbound toward Chattanooga.

Exit 20 is currently undergoing major work including lane shifts, concrete barriers, and different off-ramp placement as part of the construction of a new bridge.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.