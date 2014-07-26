Husband and wife involved in motorcycle accident on I-75

Working Together For You

A husband and wife have been taken to the hospital after their motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier on I-75 in Cleveland, Tenn.

It happened around 6 a.m. today, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.

The motorcycle was driven by 48-year-old Dale Dockery of Knoxville, and struck the barrier at the exit 20 off-ramp. They were headed southbound toward Chattanooga.

Exit 20 is currently undergoing major work including lane shifts, concrete barriers, and different off-ramp placement as part of the construction of a new bridge.

