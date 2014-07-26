Vietnam veteran gets high school diploma

By J.J. KINDREDThe Daily Times

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - During the 2008 Summer Olympics, then-41-year-old swimmer Dara Torres competed against others half her age, telling others, "Don't put an age limit on your dreams."

Jerry Freeman certainly didn't put one on his.

In June 1965, Freeman, now a Maryville resident, was just a few credits short graduating from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane, Washington. He was planning on enrolling in summer school to finish, when he entered the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War.

Although Freeman did earn a military GED later, it wasn't officially recognized. Blount County Veterans Affairs Service Director Nathan Weinbaum assisted Jerry with an application to Lewis and Clark High for his high school diploma.

Lewis and Clark High mailed Freeman his diploma, and he received it at a surprise ceremony.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.