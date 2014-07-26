Cobb judge Oks $397M in bonds for Braves stadium

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - A judge in Cobb County says a local authority can issue up to $397 million in bonds to finance construction of a new Braves stadium in the Atlanta suburb.

Judge Robert Leonard II ruled Friday in support of the financial plan by the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/1kgAAf9 ) reports that about a dozen county residents had sought to block the financing. The stadium is scheduled to open in 2017.

Leonard wrote that the authority has the right to issue the bonds. He said the new stadium is a legitimate public expense.

