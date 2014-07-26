New map shakes up earthquake ratings as TN joins states at highest risk

East Tennessee got a lot more colorful on the national seismic hazard map between 2008 and 2014.More color signifies a higher earthquake hazard for a region that rarely registers notable seismic activity.The U.S. Geologic Survey’s most recent map updates an area of Southeast Tennessee to include a patch of red, indicating it has been placed in the second-most hazardous tier out of seven that the USGS uses in its national map that is released every six years.“The 2014 map when compared with the 2008 map does indicate that we should be a little more concerned — not that we have a huge hazard — but we should be somewhat concerned,” said Jonathan Mies, a geology professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.





