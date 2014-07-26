Gay soldiers relaxed after restrictions lifted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The repeal of the military policy of "don't ask, don't tell" and the overturning of part of the federal Defense of Marriage Act opened doors more widely to gay people serving openly in the military.

It didn't mark radical changes to the way the fighting force looked or behaved but brought the possibility of marriage and spousal benefits to soldiers that were previously denied.

While there are no solid statistics on the number of gay and lesbian soldiers currently in the military, a group of soldiers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky spoke with The Leaf-Chronicle (http://leafne.ws/1llnGqP ) about life in the military before and after the repeal of the policy.

Each soldier spoke about being concerned about their sexuality surfacing and in some cases walking away from conversations that turned uncomfortable.

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

