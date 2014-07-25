NC man arrested for sex offender registration violation Posted: Friday, July 25, 2014 7:46 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 25, 2014 7:46 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Cherokee County Sheriff 's Office arrested 27-year-old Glenn Edward Holloway Jr for violation of the North Carolina Sex Offender Registration Statutes.



In August of 2011, Holloway plead guilty to Indecent Liberties with a Child in Cherokee County Superior Court.



Evidence gathered during the investigation indicated that not only would Holloway have to register as a sex offender but was considered an Aggravated Offender as well. Holloway initially registered in Cherokee County in March of 2013.



Soon after registering with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Holloway moved to Georgia.



In July of 2014 Holloway returned to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and told officials he was moving to Andrews, NC. Upon checking the distances to protected properties in the area Holloway was advised that he could not move to that residence.



On July 24 an Andrews Police Department officer along with deputies with the Uniformed Services Division of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office went to two different addresses in Andrews, both of which were within 1000 feet of protected properties. Upon checking the second residence Holloway was found hiding in a back bedroom.



Holloway was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he is currently incarcerated on a $10,000 secure bond for Failing to Notify of an Address Change and Living within 1,000 feet of a Protected Property.



Holloway is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court on August 5.