Murphy woman arrested for illegal possession of controlled substances

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested 42-year-old Elizabeth Ann Helmes for charges involving the illegal possession of controlled substances.



Helms, who was on probation for previous drug related offenses, was required to submit to warrantless searches of her residence as part of the terms of her probation.



During the warrantless search of Helm’s residence a substantial amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, and Schedule III controlled substances were found.



Helms was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center for Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place for Controlled Substances, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession With the Intent to Manufacture Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession of Schedule II and IV controlled Substances.



Helms is currently being detained on a $50,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District August 5.

