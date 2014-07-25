Theft suspects purchase $10K in gift cards Posted: Friday, July 25, 2014 3:55 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, July 26, 2014 9:05 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Chattanooga Police Department needs help identifying two theft and fraud suspects that were captured on camera walking into businesses in the downtown area and stealing purses and other personal items.



The suspects used the cash and credit cards they stole to purchase over $10,000 in Walmart gift cards.



Investigators with the Fraud Unit need assistance in identifying the suspects, who are black females.



Investigators anyone that may recognize them to call (423) 698-2525 or Investigator Bryden at (423) 643-5344.