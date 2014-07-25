UPDATE: East Ridge fire officials replace a child's school supplies that were stolen

It looked a lot like Christmas in July at the East Ridge Fire Department Wednesday afternoon.



Last week we aired a story on Channel-3 about a family whose home was burglarized, less than a month after it was damaged by fire.



The robbers stole all the school supplies 6-year old Jayce needed for school. Some officials in East Ridge caught the story on Channel-3 and decided they needed to step in. Jayce has all that he needs, and then some to start the first grade. The East Ridge Fire Chief says it's an honor to be able to give back.



Chief Michael Williams, East Ridge Fire Department, "We love children, this city is very, very happy to be a part of giving back to it, our Parks and Rec, our Needy Child Fund, both made donations to replenish all the supplies that he lost."



The donation Wednesday came as a complete surprise to Jayce, he thought he was going to check out the fire trucks.. The family says they couldn't be more thankful and touched by the support. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PREVIOUS STORY: Jayce Perez is about to start school at Spring Creek Elementary without the new supplies his mother worked hard to buy him.





The adorable 6-year isn't camera shy and says he won't let a string of unfortunate events drag him down.His mom, Haven says they were starting to get back on track after a massive blaze ripped through their two bedroom home on Oakdale Ave June 12th.When the East Ridge Fire Department gave her the green light to return, she cleaned up and went to the store to pick up, clothes for Jacye.Just a few weeks after the fire ruined almost everything in their home, the single mother who works full time as a server at Chili's realized everything she re bought was stolen.Haven says, she worked a lot of over time to put food on her table, rebuild and buy supplies to help get her son ready for the school year. She's hurt, and wants the person responsible brought to justice.If you would like to connect to donate clothes to Jayce or connect with his mother, you can reach them by calling (423) 504-0802.