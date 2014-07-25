Erlanger board approves budget - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Erlanger board approves budget

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Erlanger Health System trustees passed what the hospital CEO is calling an “aggressive” budget for the upcoming year, which includes a 2.2 percent increase in patients.

Hospital officials have budgeted to end the year with $18.4 million in revenues from operations, with a $10.8 million surplus on the bottom line.

It’s a contrast to a much more cautious budget last year, when the hospital was aiming for a $4.5 million deficit as it attempted to climb out of months of losses.

The budget includes about $19 million infusion in federal funds that the hospital just gained access to this year, but accounts for $10 million in cuts to reimbursements.

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.