Erlanger board approves budget

Erlanger Health System trustees passed what the hospital CEO is calling an “aggressive” budget for the upcoming year, which includes a 2.2 percent increase in patients.Hospital officials have budgeted to end the year with $18.4 million in revenues from operations, with a $10.8 million surplus on the bottom line.It’s a contrast to a much more cautious budget last year, when the hospital was aiming for a $4.5 million deficit as it attempted to climb out of months of losses.The budget includes about $19 million infusion in federal funds that the hospital just gained access to this year, but accounts for $10 million in cuts to reimbursements.