Erlanger board approves budget

Read more from our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press

Erlanger Health System trustees passed what the hospital CEO is calling an “aggressive” budget for the upcoming year, which includes a 2.2 percent increase in patients.Hospital officials have budgeted to end the year with $18.4 million in revenues from operations, with a $10.8 million surplus on the bottom line.It’s a contrast to a much more cautious budget last year, when the hospital was aiming for a $4.5 million deficit as it attempted to climb out of months of losses.The budget includes about $19 million infusion in federal funds that the hospital just gained access to this year, but accounts for $10 million in cuts to reimbursements.