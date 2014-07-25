Revised license proposal lacks TN teachers' union support

(WBIR) - A revamped teacher licensing proposal still lacks support from Tennessee's teachers' union, the group that led the opposition of the policy it would replace.The Tennessee State Board of Education is set to consider on final reading Friday a proposal that would let teachers bypass some of the required professional development credits to renew professional licenses if they perform well on annual state-mandated evaluations over consecutive years.It would replace a policy the state board has scratched — dictated so by a new law that passed this session — that would have prevented the renewal of teacher licenses because of habitual low evaluation scores.Even though this new path would be completely optional for teachers, the Tennessee Education Association opposes it — a sign of the group's complete rejection of the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, which accounts for 35 percent of a teacher's evaluation score.

