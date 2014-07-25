Two stabbed in AL home invasion; suspect caught after car chase Posted: Friday, July 25, 2014 12:58 PM EDT Updated: Friday, July 25, 2014 1:09 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A DeKalb County, Alabama man was arrested after a brief car chase and charged for his role in a home invasion, where he allegedly stabbed two people in Cherokee County.



Law enforcement officials were searching for Jeremy Don Williams, 34, when he was spotted by a Drug Task Force Agent near Henegar, AL.



Williams fled the scene and was pursued by officers a short distance on County Road 116, until his car slid into a ditch at the intersection of CR116 and County Road 85.



After a brief scuffle, where Williams kicked an officer, he was taken into custody after being subdued with a stun gun, according to police.



Williams was taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center, where he was booked in on charges of attempting to elude and resisting arrest.



Williams was then transferred to the Cherokee County Detention Center, and charged burglary 1st and assault 2nd for the incident there.







