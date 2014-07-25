Ringgold man faces child rape charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ringgold man faces child rape charges

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arnando Arellano-Castillo at his family's pizzeria in Ringgold where he worked. The pizzeria is right next door to a church and preschool. 

Castillo was taken to jail and charged with rape of a child under 13-years-old. 

The suspects brother doesn't’ think Arellano is guilty or a threat to young children but neighbors that live across the street from him think otherwise.

Shagena Masion lives in Ooltewah and has a 3-year-old niece who played in the Castillo front yard with his 5 grandchildren and other neighborhood kids, something he says will never happen again.

Castillo was booked on a $200,000 bound and appeared in front of the Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Friday. 
