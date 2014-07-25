United Way launches program for Bradley County, Polk County

People who need help with their utilities, have questions about after-school programs or are seeking information from a wide variety of service providers have found the United Way of Greater Chattanooga's 211 number to be a helpful resource.Now the Community Action Network, a nonprofit partner with the United Way of Bradley County, has developed a database that will allow the 211 resource in Chattanooga officially to spread into Polk and Bradley counties on Aug. 1.The database will coordinate services between the two counties and the 211 call center in Chattanooga. The database has local information uploaded to it and that information is conveyed to the call center in Chattanooga, said Matt Ryerson, president and CEO of the United Way of Bradley County."The new database will help Polk and Bradley county residents get connected to the most helpful resources," Ryerson said.

Read more form our partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

