TN auto supplier creates 1,000 jobs

Automotive parts manufacturer SL Tennessee LLC, which now employs 750 workers in Clinton, will invest $80.5 million and create 1,000 jobs in Anderson County, Gov . Bill Haslam announced Friday.

The South Korean company will construct a new 250,000-square-foot building to join its two existing facilities in the Clinton/I-75 Industrial Park, Haslam said during a news conference.“I want to congratulate SL Tennessee on its latest expansion and thank the company for the 1,000 new jobs created in Clinton,” Haslam said in prepared remarks.“Tennessee has the greatest concentration of automotive industry employment in the South and with the addition of 1,000 new jobs from today’s announcement, we continue to build on this momentum,” Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bill Hagerty said in a news release.Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel