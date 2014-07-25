Man admits to rape of toddler

A Chattanooga man is jail on charges he raped a two-and-a-half year old child.

Hamilton County Deputies responded to the Children's Advocacy Center July 15 on reports of a child rape.

According to the affidavit, the child's grandmother told investigators the girl said Michael Shelby Skellenger had abused her sexually.

When the grandmother clarified what the girl said, she then took the child for an examination. They directed her to the Children's Advocacy Center where she was examined, and they found bruising and hemorrhaging to the site of abuse.

The grandmother is acquainted with the man and told investigators "he is not a nice guy."

Skellenger was taken in for questioning. He told officials he had been drinking the night of the alleged attack and didn't remember raping the girl.

He was given a polygraph test where he admitted to assaulting the girl. He said she started crying so he stopped to hug her and calm her down.

He admitted he remembered the event clearly and told investigators "he is a monster for doing it."

Skellenger was arrested and charged with aggravated rape of a child. His bond was set at $300,000.

He's due in court July 31.

