TN has 760 of the children crossing into US

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee has received about 2.5 percent of the unaccompanied children crossing into the United States.

New federal data published Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families showed Tennessee received 760 of the more than 30,000 children who have been released to sponsors this year through July 7.

Texas, New York, Florida and California received the most, accounting for 46 percent of the children received during that time.

Unaccompanied children have been fleeing violence in Central America and crossing into the U.S. because they believe they will be allowed to stay.

Children are placed in government shelters and then released to sponsors while they go through deportation proceedings. In many cases, the sponsors are the children's parents, other relatives or a family friend.

Online:

Administration for Children and Families report: http://1.usa.gov/1nYpbLB

