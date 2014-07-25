Ash products quarantine expanded in TN - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ash products quarantine expanded in TN

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - In an effort to stop an invasive insect that destroys ash trees, seven counties in Middle and East Tennessee have been added to a quarantine that now affects 34 counties in the state.

The emerald ash borer was introduced to the U.S. from Asia in the 1990s and has since spread to 24 states and parts of Canada, killing millions of ash trees.

According to the state Agriculture Department, the new quarantine affects Clay, Fentress, Macon, Morgan, Overton, Pickett and Rhea counties.

The emerald ash borer quarantine prohibits the movement of firewood, ash nursery stock, ash timber and other material that can spread the insect.

The Agriculture Department also asks residents to watch for signs of infestation on their ash trees.


