GA governor chides president over young migrants

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's governor has sent a letter to the president saying it is "unconscionable" that the federal government didn't communicate with his office before sending unaccompanied young migrants to the state.

Gov. Nathan Deal sent the letter to President Barack Obama Thursday. Deal wrote in the letter that he was shocked to learn from federal officials this week that the Office of Refugee Resettlement had sent 1,154 unaccompanied children to Georgia in the first half of this year.

The governor expressed concern that Georgia communities would have to provide medical and educational services to the young people awaiting processing.

More than 57,000 minors, mostly from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, have crossed into the United States since October, fueling an already intense debate over immigration in Washington and across the nation.

