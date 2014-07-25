Golden Arches need some work, but the new Chick in town is perfect

Just to let you know a failing grade is any score lower than a 70 and this score is an 84 at the McDonald's on Taft Highwy on Signal Mountain. New FDA guidelines require all inspectors to now only look at risk-based factors for areas that can cause food borne illnesses. A lot less scoring on things like floors, bathrooms, ceilings or walls. So a lot of the scores each week will be much higher due to these new federal changes

Dining out this weekend?The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week reporting no failing grades among the 12 restaurants inspected.According to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon, his team is still busy inspecting the summer feeding collaborative which is providing thousands of at risk children in Chattanooga healthy, nutritious meals during summer break.Inspectors at this McDonald's found fish and chicken out of temperature, also meat was uncovered in the walk in cooler and they found were chemicals that were improperly stored.The high score of the week is a restaurant that just opened this week on Gunbarrel Road: that's the Chicken Salad Chick with a perfect 100.Remember, any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments to the Health Department.Enjoy your meal!