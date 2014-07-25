DA follows up on Polk vote-buying complaints

The new 10th Judicial District attorney general sent his own investigator and a TBI agent to the Polk County Election Commission office Wednesday to look into allegations of vote-buying and voter intimidation during early voting.DA Steve Crump said Thursday his office has received "numerous complaints" from Polk residents of election-related shenanigans, so he asked the investigators to look into things. He said they talked to a number of people and will be following up on what they learned."They will continue talking to folks and looking at things until we are convinced the reports are unfounded or someone is breaking the law," Crump said.He said he could not provide specifics about the allegations.

Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.

