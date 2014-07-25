42 in Anderson, Campbell counties indicted on federal meth charg - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

42 in Anderson, Campbell counties indicted on federal meth charges

KNOXVILLE, TN (WBIR) -- Forty-two people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Knoxville for drug conspiracy charges in Anderson and Campbell counties.

All 42 are charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine. Twenty-one are also facing charges for conspiring to distribute meth.

All of the defendants pleaded not guilty over the last three days.

The investigation showed the people charged were buying pseudoephedrine at pharmacies and using it to make meth.

