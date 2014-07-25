Hot, a little less humid today, but hot and muggy this weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hot, a little less humid today, but hot and muggy this weekend

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Friday!  The heat will be on as we head into the weekend.

We will start with the silver lining.  The humidity will be a little lower today as a result of a passing front and light north winds.  With that said, we won't cool down any as our high soars to about 90 under mostly sunny skies.

We will stay rain-free Saturday, but the humidity will be creeping back up along with the temperature.  Highs will reach about 93 in Chattanooga.

Look for more clouds Sunday, with even a slight chance of a late day shower or storm.  This is a result of an approaching front.  Ahead of the front, the temperature will soar to 95 Sunday afternoon.  Again, the humidity will be high so I expect the heat index to range from 98 to 103 degrees through the heat of the day.

Monday, we may see one or two showers in the morning, but we will dry out for the afternoon with a high of 90.

Tuesday, the cooler air filters in.  The low Tuesday will drop to 66 with the high only getting to 84.  Moisture levels will be low, so it should be very comfortable most of next week.

Wednesday through Friday will be about the same.  Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows very comfortable in the low 60s.

The only chance of rain next week will be with another system approaching that could bring scattered showers and storms Thursday into Friday.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest.     David Karnes


FRIDAY:

8am... Sunny, 67


Noon... Sunny, 80


5pm... Mostly Sunny, 90


