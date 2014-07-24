Motorists: Road work this weekend and into next week

Some construction and road improvement work will take place this weekend, primarily in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, but there will also be some work in Bradley County.



Work on some projects will extend into early next week.

Motorists should use caution in construction zones and obey speed limit notices which may change in those zones to keep workers safe. TDOT’s highway messaging system will be used to advise drivers, and warn of potential delays.

Hamilton County:

EXIT CLOSED - I-24 West at Exit 183A (Germantown Rd. and Belvoir Rd.) from Friday, July 25 at 8:00pm through Monday, July 28 at 6:00am. TDOT will close the ramp for I-24 WB at Exit 183A to perform concrete slab repair. Traffic needing access to North Terrace Rd. from I-24 West will be directed to use Exit 184 (Moore Rd.). Traffic entering I-24 West from South Terrace Rd. will be directed to use the on ramp to I-24 West from Germantown Rd. The THP will assist with traffic control.



LIGHT REPLACEMENT - Bachman Tubes (East Ridges tunnels) replacement of lights in the Bachman Tubes on U.S. 41 (U.S. 76, SR-8) on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27 from 8:00am-4:00pm each day. Crews will be replacing damaged overhead lighting. During this work, the tunnels will be closed to traffic for the safety of the workers. On Saturday, crews will work in the southbound tunnel (toward East Ridge), and on Sunday they will work in the northbound tunnel (toward Chattanooga). Detours will be marked accordingly.



DAYTON BLVD CLOSED - On the nights of Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 29 between the hours of 7:00pm and 6:00am, crews will be setting very large bridge beams on the ramp bridge over Dayton Blvd. During the work Dayton Blvd. will be totally closed to traffic. Drivers traveling in this direction will be detoured to U.S. 27 South then onto Manufacturers Rd. and Cherokee Blvd. Drivers traveling on Dayton Blvd. toward Red Bank/Signal Mtn. Rd. from downtown will be detoured to Cherokee Blvd., Manufacturers Rd., Hamm Rd., Pineville Rd. and Signal Mtn. Rd. to Dayton Blvd. The work could be delayed or postponed by weather.



Bradley County:

TRAFFIC PACING - Traffic pacing on I-75 in Bradley County as part of the Exit 20 reconstruction project on Wednesday, July 30, 2014 from 10:00am-10:30am, the contractor will implement a rolling roadblock on I-75 in both directions to remove utility lines over the interstate.



