J.Crew Factory comes to Hamilton Place Posted: Thursday, July 24, 2014 4:59 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2014 5:06 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Opening later in 2014, a J.Crew Factory will join the other stores at Hamilton Place Mall, and be located near the Belk Men’s store according to a new release from the CBL & Associates, the mall’s owner.



The 5,600 square foot clothing store will be on the mall’s lower level and feature J. Crew’s bold-colored basics and casual classics for men and women. The store will also feature crewcuts®, the brand's children's line featuring "mini me" looks in sizes 2 to 14.



J. Crew Factory is the latest national retailer to join the Hamilton Place shopping area, which has over twenty apparel retailers, exclusive to the area including: Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Buckle, Hollister, Fossil, Eddie Bauer, LOFT, White House Black Market and Abercrombie & Fitch.



“This is an exciting announcement, “said Dan Wolfe, general manager for Hamilton Place. “J. Crew Factory is an excellent match for our shoppers and has been at the top of our ‘must-have’ list for some time. We believe shoppers are going to love this value-oriented, fashion forward retailer.”

