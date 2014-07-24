CHATTANOOGA

(WRCB) - Bass Assassin Lures with the help of Tony and Darlene Pardue will be hosting the fourth annual Christopher J. Robertson "Never Give Up" Cancer Benefit - Bass Tournament August 2, 2014 at Chester Frost Park on Chickamauga Lake .

This annual benefit fishing tournament is held in the honor of Christopher J. Robertson. Christopher graduated from Ooltewah High School and attended Auburn University . He was an Eagle Scout and an avid fisherman. Chris was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, and fought his battle for a year. He passed on Sept. 19th, 2011.

Donations and proceeds from this tournament will go to help

to help other families in need

with medical, travel, and related expenses in memory of Christopher J, Robertson.

This tournament will be from 6:30 am – 2:00 pm on August 2, 2014. Entry fee into the tournament will be $100 per boat.

1st place will be $1,000 guaranteed. Big fish of the tournament winner will receive 2 Denali Rods donated by Jim McClanahan and Action Alarms. The first team out of the money will receive their choice of Lakemaster or Hot Maps map card from Johnny Stansel and DJ's Marine Electronics. Anglers will also have a chance to win a Hydrowave or GoPro Hero 3 Black Edition with a $10 donation.

“This tournament could not take place without all of the donations and hard work of our community,” says tournament organizer Seth Coleman. Big thanks goes out to Tony and Darlene Pardue for their continued support and donation of over $1,000+ in money and prizes as well as all the people who have donated or helped raise money for this tournament. Special thanks also go to Michael Hernandez, Tommy Patton, Chris Hight, Richard Colville, Derek McCullough, Jim McClanahan, Mike Gregory, Johnny Stansel, Scott Shauwacker, Justin Medley, Shane Frazier, Cody Frazier, Jake Debin, and many, many, more!

You can preregister at www.southern175series.com under benefit tournament, Anglers can also sign up to fish the morning of the tournament.