GA investigated complaint against Dalton plant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA investigated complaint against Dalton plant

The MFG Chemical facility in Dalton. WRCBtv.com photo The MFG Chemical facility in Dalton. WRCBtv.com photo

ATLANTA (AP) - State regulators investigated an anonymous complaint alleging a Dalton factory illegally discarded chemical waste five months before an accident injured a worker.

Records show the Georgia Environmental Protection Division received the complaint Feb. 17 against MFG Chemical Inc.

An MFG Chemical official told an investigator the allegations were false. The state did not substantiate the claims, and the case was closed. A spokesman for MFG said he could not immediately comment.

Documents show a person anonymously alleged the firm was getting rid of waste by dumping chemicals with opposing pH levels into a drain. The person also accused the company of using a scrap metal recycler to improperly dispose of metal containers carrying chemical waste.

A leak earlier this month at one of the company's facilities injured a worker.

